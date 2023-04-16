Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

