Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $72,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.