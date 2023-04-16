Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $255.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $272.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.