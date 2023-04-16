Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC opened at $207.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.