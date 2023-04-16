AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.