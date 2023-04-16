Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

