AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 100,317 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,317 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of DocuSign worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.46 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $102.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

