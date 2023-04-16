AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 332,988 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,988 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.35% of Western Union worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 923,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Western Union by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU opened at $11.09 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.