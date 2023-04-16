AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 151,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.55.

PFG stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

