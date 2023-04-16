AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of CDW worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.78. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

