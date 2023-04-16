AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,614 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

