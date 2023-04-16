AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 223,075 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 779.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in U-Haul by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U-Haul Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.47). U-Haul had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.