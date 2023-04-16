AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 754,306 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 754,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.61 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.