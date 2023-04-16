AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,711 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

