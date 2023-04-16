AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,126 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,783,150 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 8,561,904 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 69.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,632,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 2,722,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 51.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,438,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 2,526,172 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

