AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of F5 worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 26.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of F5 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $145.45 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $145.50.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

