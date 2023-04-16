AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,021 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of GoDaddy worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 101.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 322,668 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $76.78 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.