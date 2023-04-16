AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,045,235 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

