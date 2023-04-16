AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $12.40 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,752 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $234.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

