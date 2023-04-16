AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $21.22 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

