AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $25.62 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,840 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $25,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

