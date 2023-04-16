AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of ARW opened at $119.16 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.