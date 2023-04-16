AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $6.29 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after buying an additional 481,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 13.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,393,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,765,000 after buying an additional 517,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $33.24.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.
