AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 145.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

