AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 134,169 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.31% of Juniper Networks worth $32,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

