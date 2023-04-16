AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 103,975 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.