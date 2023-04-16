AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,638 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

