AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,662 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

