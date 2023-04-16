AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,116 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.14% of Sealed Air worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.