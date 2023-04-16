AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 155,004 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,004 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.14 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

