AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 36,268 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.22% of West Fraser Timber worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 74,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

