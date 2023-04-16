AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 37,974 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

