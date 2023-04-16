AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 683 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

NYSE LYV opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

