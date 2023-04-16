AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 710 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,075,000 after acquiring an additional 363,547 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $146.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

