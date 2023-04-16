AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $925,000 Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FG. Stephens began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

