AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,410,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

