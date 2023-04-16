Bakkt (BKKT) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bakkt to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$578.10 million -0.20 Bakkt Competitors $3.90 billion $503.33 million 1.01

Analyst Ratings

Bakkt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bakkt and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 281 1266 1890 67 2.50

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 60.13%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s rivals have a beta of 5.43, meaning that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Bakkt Competitors -220.57% -21.15% -8.52%

Summary

Bakkt rivals beat Bakkt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

