Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.