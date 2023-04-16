Bank First (BFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, April 17th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.15%. On average, analysts expect Bank First to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BFC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. Bank First has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $717.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other Bank First news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank First by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank First by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.