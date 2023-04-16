Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.52 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

