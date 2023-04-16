Bank of The West Sells 1,548 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

