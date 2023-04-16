Barclays Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $158.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.95.

CYBR opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.09.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,162,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

