Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.