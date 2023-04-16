Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
