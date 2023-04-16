Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $272.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

