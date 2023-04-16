BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $263.30 at Bank of America

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $230.10 to $263.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.16.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.29. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BeiGene by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.