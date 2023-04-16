Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $22.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Bilibili Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

