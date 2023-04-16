Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

