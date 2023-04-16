Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
