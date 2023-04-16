BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $859.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

