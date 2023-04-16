Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 49.27% and a return on equity of 29.77%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1492 dividend. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy



Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

