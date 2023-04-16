BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $691.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $677.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.31. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

