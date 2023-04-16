BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK stock opened at $691.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $677.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.31. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.